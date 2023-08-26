Increased cost-of-living undermines fight against poverty in Asia: ADB

An estimated 155.2 million people in developing Asia and the Pacific, or 3.9 per cent of the region’s population, lived in extreme poverty as of last year, according to Key Indicators for Asia and the Pacific 2023, released by ADB on Thursday.

ADB report said the number is 67.8 million greater than it would have been without the pandemic and the increased cost of living crisis.

Extreme poverty is defined as living on less than USD 2.15 a day, based on 2017 prices and adjusted for purchasing power and inflation.