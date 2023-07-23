Increased demand for Kashmir vegetables as floods submerge mainland India

Srinagar: In the famous market for fresh vegetables in City’s Amira Kadal, sellers are calculating bills of the groceries exported to outside, while those kept for locals have been barely purchased.

Usually the market would be sold out by late evening, but sellers, fearing perishing of vegetables, are seen waiting for local customers till late night.

This comes as floods submerge northern India resulting in an increased demand for Kashmir vegetables outside the union territory and consequently soaring prices in the local market, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal said.

"Out of 2,16,785 Metric Tonnes of vegetables grown between June and July, 80,719 Metric Tonnes were exported till today," Iqbal said.

He said the intermittent closure of the only link road connecting Kashmir Valley to outside is posing a challenge in exporting.

"However, despite these challenges 100MT of vegetables were exported this week," Iqbal said.

Although not in huge quantities, Kashmir grows vegetables during off-season when most parts of the country are submerged amid monsoon rains, giving local growers here an opportunity to monopolise the market, Iqbal explained.