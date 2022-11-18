‘Increasing employment opportunities in J&K among top priorities of Central Govt’

Addressing the media persons at Tagore Hall Srinagar, the minister highlighted the initiatives of the Central Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister for the benefit of the common people in the Union Territory. He said that work on various development projects is going on at full pace and the same will be completed ahead of the stipulated timelines.

Responding to the questions of the media the Minster said that unemployed youth are being provided loans on zero interest basis and e-SHRAM cards are issued to tackle the problem of unemployment. He said that the government aspires to complete the target of issuing 38 crore e-SHRAM cards in the country of which 30 crore cards are already issued. The Minister further added that the problem of child labour in J&K will also be taken up with the ministry and addressed in time.