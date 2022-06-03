India adds 14 unicorns in 2022 first half, builds 70K startups in 8 years

According to Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, the country has risen from 300 to 70,000 startups in the last 8 years, which is a massive 20,000 per cent increase.



"We should aim at a sustainable startup ecosystem because startups are going to determine the future economy of India. It is a matter of pride that globally out of every 10 unicorns, one is Indian," the minister said during an event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry late on Thursday.



"The concept of startup is still new to India so we should work collectively in this direction. We should explore sectors like agriculture, dairy and space which has immense potential and are exclusive to us," Singh added.



According to a report by market intelligence provider Tracxn, 14 Indian companies turned unicorns between January and June 1.



Last year, India saw 13 unicorns in the same time period.