India becoming world’s 5th largest economy, one of 2022 achievements: PM Modi

In his monthly radio broadcast, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he said that in 2022 the record of India surpassing the incredible figure of 220 crore vaccines was also one of the landmarks.

“India crossed the magical exports figure of $400 billion in 2022... In sports, be it the Commonwealth Games or the victory of our women’s hockey team, our youth have shown tremendous potential,” the prime minister said while listing the achievements of the departing year.