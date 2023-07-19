India came out of pandemic relatively stronger, says World Bank chief

Indian-American Banga, who began his five-year term as World Bank Group President on June 2, 2023, visited a skill centre facility here in Dwarka, where he interacted with students enrolled in various skill development programs. The executive directors of the World Bank selected Banga as the 14th President of the Bank for a five-year term in May this year. "I think India has had an advantage over tackling poverty as its economy has been growing, India had a year or two of challenges during the pandemic, but India has come out of it relatively strong…The best way to tackle poverty is growth in jobs,” said Banga here in the national capital on being asked to comment on a Niti Aayog report which showed 13.5 crore Indians escaping poverty in the past five years.

The Niti Aayog report titled ‘National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023’ was released on Monday. The report stated as many as 13.5 crore individuals in India moved out of multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21.