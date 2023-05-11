India-Canada trade reaches new heights, surges to nearly C$12 billion in 2022

New Delhi: Canada and India have achieved a bilateral trade relationship that reached nearly C$12 billion in 2022, a significant increase of 57 percent from the previous year.

The sixth Ministerial Dialogue on Trade & Investment (MDTI) was held in Ottawa and co-chaired by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development for the Government of Canada.

The Ministers acknowledged the importance of the services sector in enhancing the relationship and recognized the potential for increasing bilateral services trade, which reached C$8.9 billion in 2022.

Discussions during the meeting centred around issues related to trade and investment, including market access, regulatory cooperation, and investment promotion.