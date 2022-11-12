‘India centre point of world’s hopes’

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India has become the centre point of the world’s hopes in the current challenging times for the global economy.

He claimed that at a time when many countries are worried over their falling economies, India is touching new heights in several sectors and scripting a new story of development.

“Today the entire world is passing through a new phase of struggle. Some countries are facing a shortage of essential commodities while some are grappling with the energy crisis. Almost every country is worried about its falling economy. Amidst this India is touching new heights in many sectors and scripting a new story of development,” he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating or laying the foundation stone for a slew of development projects in Visakhapatnam.