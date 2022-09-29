India climbs six notches to 40th position in Global Innovation Index 2022

New Delhi: India climbed six notches to 40th position in the Global Innovation Index 2022 on account of improvement in several parameters, according to a report by the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Switzerland, the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands are the world’s most-innovative economies, according to WIPO’s 2022 Global Innovation Index (GII), with China on the threshold of the top 10.

Other emerging economies are also showing consistently strong performance, including India and Türkiye, both of which enter the top 40 for the first time, it said.

“Canada is back among the top 15 global innovators (15th). Türkiye (37th) and India (40th) enter the top 40 for the first time,” the report said.

“India’s innovation performance is above average for the upper middle-income group in almost every innovation pillar, with the exception of infrastructure, where it scores below average,” it said.