'India Cold Chain Conclave slated to be held in Srinagar on Sep 20'

Srinagar, Sep 9: With the first-ever national-level conference on the Cold Chain business taking place in Srinagar on September 20, the entrepreneurial scene in Jammu and Kashmir is ready for some new ideas and projects.
A statement issued by PHDCCI Kashmir said that the entrepreneurial landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is on the brink of a major transformation as it gears up for the very first national-level conclave dedicated to the Cold Chain industry.
Titled the "India Cold Chain Conclave - Himalayan Chapter," this landmark event is being orchestrated by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with the National Center for Cold Chain Development (NCCD) as the Knowledge Partner and Think Tank.
The event is set to take place on September 20 at the KICC in Srinagar. The conclave has garnered significant support from the Directorate of Horticulture Kashmir and the J&K Fruit & Vegetable Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKIPCCA).
Its primary objective is to create an enabling platform for local entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir to delve into, invest in, and thrive within the Cold Chain industry, the statement said.
It said that under the overarching theme of "A Robust and Efficient Cold Chain Infrastructure," this gathering presents a unique opportunity for J&K's entrepreneurs to engage with and access the latest cold chain technologies and infrastructure, all within their regional vicinity. For local entrepreneurs keen on participating in this groundbreaking event, registering and reaching out to the Directorate of Horticulture or PHDCCI promptly is essential to secure their attendance at the conclave.
This represents a rare opening for entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir to explore the immense potential of the Cold Chain industry and foster valuable connections within this sector. This is an extraordinary opportunity that should not be missed, the statement said.