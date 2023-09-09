'India Cold Chain Conclave slated to be held in Srinagar on Sep 20'

A statement issued by PHDCCI Kashmir said that the entrepreneurial landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is on the brink of a major transformation as it gears up for the very first national-level conclave dedicated to the Cold Chain industry.

Titled the "India Cold Chain Conclave - Himalayan Chapter," this landmark event is being orchestrated by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with the National Center for Cold Chain Development (NCCD) as the Knowledge Partner and Think Tank.