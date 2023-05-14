India-EU trade, technology council first ministerial meeting in Brussels on Tuesday

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is one of the co-chairs along with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, informed the government through a release on Sunday. The EU side is co-chaired by European Commission Executive Vice-Presidents Dombrovskis and Vestager. The formation of the TTC was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ursula von der Leyen, President, the European Commission in New Delhi in April, 2022, with the objective of creating a high-level coordination platform to tackle strategic challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology and security.

On May 15, 2023 (Monday), Minister Goyal will have a bilateral meeting with EVP Dombrovskis, followed by Working Group-3 stakeholder consultations in the presence of business leaders from both EU and India.