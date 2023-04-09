India-France Business Summit in Paris on April 11

New Delhi: India-France Business Summit, commemorating 25 years of India-France Friendship, will be held in Paris on April 11.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal along with Olivier Becht, Minister delegate of Foreign Trade, Government of France, will co-chair the summit.

Officials said that the summit will focus on themes including building a green future, emerging technologies, defence cooperation and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific regions.