INDIA GI FAIR 2023 | JKTPO seals big-ticket deals with international buyers

Noida: The Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) under the aegis of Industries and Commerce Department, J&K proudly participated in the prestigious India GI Fair 2023 organised by Export Promotion Council of Handicrafts (EPCH) for showcasing the exquisite and diverse Geographical Indications (GI) products from the enchanting region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The event took place at India Export Mart Greater Noida which attracted domestic & international buyers, visitors, traders, and enthusiasts from across India and abroad.

In tune with the overarching vision of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to enhance access to markets and to boost exports of niche products of J&K, JKTPO is participating in Global and domestic exhibitions, buyer-seller meets, trade fairs and other prominent platforms.

The India GI Fair is a flagship event that aims to celebrate and promote the unique cultural heritage, craftsmanship, and traditional expertise that different regions in India have to offer. With Jammu and Kashmir being a treasure trove of ancient traditions and indigenous practices, the participation of traders from J&K in this event played a crucial role in highlighting the UT’s exceptional GI products.

The event witnessed an impressive display of a wide range of GI-registered products like Hand-knotted Silk Carpets, Kani Shawls, Pashmina Shawls, Sozni, Saffron, Basohli Painting and Basmati.