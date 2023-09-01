India has become fastest-growing large economy in World: NSE CEO

"India has become the fastest growing economy in the world. The US economic growth is around 2 percent, and China is also expected to be around a similar range, and it’s been cooling down. India is going to be the growth engine of the world. In the first quarter, the services sector has grown more than 10 percent, and it's been the centre of growth for quite some time, overall investments have been at 35 per cent which is very encouraging. India is building for the future so that faster growth can be achieved,” he said.