India has conditions in place for an economic boom: Report

E-commerce penetration to nearly double from 6.5 per cent to 12.3 per cent by 2031, according to the Morgan Stanley report.



Internet users in India to increase from 650 million to 960 million, while online shoppers will grow from 250 million to 700 million over the next 10 years.



"Twenty-five per cent of incremental global car sales over 2021-2030 will be from India, and we expect 30 per cent of 2030 PV sales to be EVs," the report said.



India should hit a major inflection point for the next residential property boom in 2030 -- a confluence of high per-capita income, a mid-30s median age, and higher urbanization.



India's workforce in the technology services sector to more than double from 5.1 million in 2021 to 12.2 million in 2031, leading to an increase in office absorption from 32-35 msf per annum to a run-rate of 45-50 msf over the next 5-10 years.



Healthcare penetration in India can rise from 30-40 per cent now to 60-70 per cent; implying 400 million new entrants to the formal healthcare system.



The defence budget ($18 billion) is growing steadily (10 per cent CAGR) -- traditionally there has been large import dependence (about 60 per cent) but there is now a strong thrust towards local manufacturing.



Some $700 billion in energy investments over the next decade as India accelerates its energy transition, Morgan Stanley added.