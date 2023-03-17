India has well-regulated banking sector: RBI Governor

Kochi: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday gave a thumbs up to the country's banking system while stressing how recent developments in the US have brought to the fore the criticality of banking sector regulation and supervision.

"What we have in India today is a well-regulated and well-supervised banking sector. The same would apply to the NBFCs sector and other financial entities under the RBI's domain," he said while delivering the K.P. Hormis Commemorative Lecture here.

Hormis was the founder of the Kerala-headquartered Federal Bank.

Das pointed out that the focus is now more on identifying the root cause of vulnerabilities, rather than dealing with the symptoms alone.