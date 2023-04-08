India is lucky to have finally got a pause in rising interest rate cycle: HDFC chairman

During the silver jubilee celebration of SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) of its management programme for the next generation of family enterprises, the top banker said one of the critical global issues before much of the Western world has been the sudden change from years of quantitative easing and negative interest rates to a sharp rise in interest rates to combat inflation. Parekh said, “In India, based on yesterday’s announcement, we are lucky to have finally got a pause in the rising interest rate cycle.”

The other issue, Parekh said, was, “immense distrust amongst countries at a time when we most need global co-operation to solve common pressing issues like global supply chains, global warming, cyber threats, money-laundering, data privacy, responsible use of artificial intelligence amongst several others.”