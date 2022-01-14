India is world's top economic performer: UN report

The UN's annual World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report estimated the growth rate of India's gross domestic product (GDP) at 9 percent last year and forecast it to moderate to 6.7 percent this year and 6.1 percent next year but still retain the highest growth rates among the large economies.

In 2020, the year the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world, India's economy had shrunk by 7.1 percent - a negative growth rate - according to the report.