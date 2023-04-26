India jumps 6 spots to 38 in World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index 2023

New Delhi: India improves in the logistics ranking of the World Bank by jumping six places to rank 38 among 139 countries in the seventh edition of Logistics Performance Index (LPI 2023). India has been taking numerous initiatives since 2015 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve its logistics efficiency.

The World Bank has acknowledged India's efforts towards increasing logistics efficiency.

On four out of six LPI indicators, India has seen remarkable improvement on the back of various initiatives being implemented over the past few years, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry release on Wednesday.

"This is a strong indicator of India's global positioning, with this development being powered by our government's laser focus on reforms for improving logistics infrastructure. In October 2021, the government of India launched the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) towards a coordinated approach, leveraging technology, for infrastructure planning and development," according to the ministry.