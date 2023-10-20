India most preferred emerging market pick: Morgan Stanley

Relative economic/earnings growth is improving and the macro-stability setup looks sufficient to withstand the higher real rate environment. The "DREAM" run of domestic flows continues and multipolar world dynamics are driving both FDI and portfolio flows toward India, Morgan Stanely said.

Recent high-frequency trends also support the bullish stance with inflation concerns abating and the trade balance improving.

The report highlighted risks for Asia/EM equities given rising real rates, geopolitical uncertainty and narrowing market leadership. We reduce beta, downgrading Korea and UAE to EW, while upgrading Singapore and Poland to OW and Malaysia to EW. India and Japan remain top picks, Morgan Stanley said.