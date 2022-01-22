India no longer signs FTAs just to be part of a group: Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 22: India is no longer signing free trade agreements (FTAs) just to join a group and instead it is looking at reciprocal access, good market conditions, and fair play in trade in both goods and services, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

However, he added that FTA is two-way traffic and industry should inculcate a greater appetite for risk taking as these pacts cannot give one-sided access for Indian goods and services alone.