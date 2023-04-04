India now has 3rd highest number of billionaires in world

New Delhi: India, which has the third-most billionaires, with 169, had a more mixed year. Indian billionaires as a group - worth $675 billion - are $75 billion poorer than in 2022, as per the Forbes World's Billionaires List 2023.

As per the list, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is the richest Indian with a net worth of $63.4 billion. Ambani is the 9th richest in the world as per the list.

The Us still boasts the most billionaires, with 735 list members worth a collective $4.5 trillion. China (including Hong Kong and Macau) remains second, with 562 billionaires worth $2 trillion, followed by India, with 169 billionaires worth $675 billion.