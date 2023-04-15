India projected to grow at 7% in 2022-23, says Sitharaman at IMF meet

New Delhi, Apr 15: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that with both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have projected India as the fastest growing major economy in 2023, it will stay on course and is projected to grow at 7 per cent in 2022-23 as per the government’s own economic survey 2022-23.
She said this during the plenary meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) at the IMF headquarters in Washington.
In her intervention, the finance minister highlighted that conducive domestic policy environment along with the Indian government’s focus on structural reforms has kept domestic economic activity in India robust.
Sitharaman underlined the learning from the pandemic that digitalisation, especially digital public infrastructure (DPI) is a positive catalyst for the global economy and how India’s DPI revolutionised access and created a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Referring to the global sovereign debt roundtable, the finance minister said it has demonstrated a constructive way forward with multi-stakeholder cooperation for other vulnerable countries and India is pleased to be part of the team that provided solutions for Sri Lanka and Suriname.