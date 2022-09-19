India, Saudi Arabia discuss Rupee-Riyal trade, UPI payment system

New Delhi: India and Saudi Arabia have held discussions on the feasibility of institutionalising Rupee-Riyal trade, and introduction of UPI and Rupay cards in the kingdom, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

These issues, among others, were discussed during the visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Riyadh during September 18-19.

He attended the ministerial meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.