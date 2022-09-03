India set to become 3rd largest economy by 2029

India's GDP growth in Q1FY23 was 13.5 per cent. At this rate, India is likely to be the fastest growing economy in the current fiscal. Interestingly, even as estimates of India's GDP growth rate for FY23 currently range from 6.7 per cent to 7.7 per cent, we firmly believe that it is immaterial.



"In a world that is ravaged by uncertainties, we believe 6 to 6.5 per cent growth is the new normal. Nevertheless, we make a passionate urge to update the IIP basket that is composed of a 2012 set of products and is hopelessly outdated."