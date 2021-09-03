India to be global hub of 'Green Hydrogen': Dr Jitendra Singh

The Minister said that in the last 7 years, the World has seen that how Prime Minister Modi has championed the cause of Green Technology to fight the challenges of Climate Crisis. “Even in his Independence Day address, Shri Modi underlined that Science and Technology will play a lead role in next 25 years, when India turns 100. He said, the ultimate aim of all technological innovations is to bring “Ease of Living” for common man” said a statement.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, keeping in line with Prime Minister’s emphasis on Green Hydrogen, an Aspirational goal for country is “Hydrogen 212”. He explained the meaning of Hydrogen 212 as Green hydrogen generation cost of less than 2 $/ kg, Green hydrogen storage + distribution + refueling cost of less than 1 $/ kg and Replacement of incumbent end-use technology with green hydrogen technology with ROI of less than 2 years.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India’s energy demand is likely to see exponential growth, but at the same time India’s share of Renewable Energy (RE) is expected to reach at least 50% by 2050. He, however, added that Renewable Energy can help abatement of only 45-50% CO2 emission and Green hydrogen is most suitable for mitigating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

In his address, Sanjay Gupta, President PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that enabling a regulatory framework will give a boost to the Make in India initiative in developing India’s Hydrogen Ecosystem.

Dr J. P. Gupta, Summit Chair and Chairman, Environment Committee, PHDCCI said in his address that India is uniquely placed to produce hydrogen not only for its own needs, but it could well become a global export hub.