‘India to ensure short term finance to poor nations as G20 president’

Providing climate financing to such nations would be another area of priority for India, Nageswaran said.

India is set to assume the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022 till November 20, 2023.

Indonesia is the current president.

Some other issues which India will be tackling include regulation of virtual assets, cross border remittances and capital flows, he said.

“We know the circumstances under which India will assume the Presidency of G-20. One of the necessary requirements to ensure that we do a good job of the presidency, is to be able to improvise and be flexible as circumstances emerge in the global economic and political landscape,” Nageswaran added.