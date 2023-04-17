‘India will achieve target of 20% biofuel mixing next year’

During the global conference on compressed biogas under the theme -- Towards Progressive Policy Framework for a Robust CBG Foundation and Growth, the minister said, "We also reached our biofuel target of 2022, five months before the target." The discussion on Monday focused on feedstock availability, compressed biogas (CBG) offtake, fermented organic manure, and carbon credits, among others.

During an interaction with media persons on Monday, the minister said, "Compressed biogas (CBG) is one of our highest priorities. A lot of states have done a great thing and you will see that in the near future, the number (production) will shoot up."