India will be global leader by 2047: CS

Srinagar, May 13: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta has enumerated Science and Technology as a key aspect to realize its goal of global leadership by 2047.
Dr Mehta was speaking during a high-level meeting held, under the auspices of NITI Aayog that was chaired by Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, to deliberate upon the implementation of ‘India’s vision to 2047’
The meeting was attended by several Union Secretaries, CEO NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant and Chief Secretaries from all the States/UTs.
Giving his inputs, the Chief Secretary suggested that 25 years is a long time to make strides of our choice. He observed that it is unjust not to aim for becoming an economic superpower taking our resources and time into consideration during this long time.
He asserted that India has the appropriate size and population to corroborate the vision of becoming a global economic power through appropriate promotion and use of Science and Technology. Dr Mehta observed that the leap in this field is going to translate into the overall leadership in energy, food security and other aspirations of the nation.
Dr Mehta further stated that these are the times of rapid change and in next 25 years India could achieve anything planned today. He forecasted that the advancements in Artificial Intelligence would shape the future of technology while opining that India should move ahead from here towards becoming the powerhouse of technology. He confided that the subsidiary goals would get achieved of their own by following this aim.
Earlier, the Cabinet Secretary summarized the objectives of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘AMRIT KAAL’. He propounded that the 10 Sectoral Groups of Secretaries (SGoS) had been entrusted to devise the vision and strategies for respective sectors under the rubric of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav. It was also given out that the sectoral groups cover aspects like Rural And Agriculture, Infrastructure, Resources, Social Welfare, Finance & Economy, Commerce & Industry, Technology, Governance, and Security & Foreign Affairs.