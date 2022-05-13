India will be global leader by 2047: CS

He asserted that India has the appropriate size and population to corroborate the vision of becoming a global economic power through appropriate promotion and use of Science and Technology. Dr Mehta observed that the leap in this field is going to translate into the overall leadership in energy, food security and other aspirations of the nation.

Dr Mehta further stated that these are the times of rapid change and in next 25 years India could achieve anything planned today. He forecasted that the advancements in Artificial Intelligence would shape the future of technology while opining that India should move ahead from here towards becoming the powerhouse of technology. He confided that the subsidiary goals would get achieved of their own by following this aim.