Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets Kashmir’s business associations

The session, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), was aimed at providing a platform to foster stronger economic ties and explore mutually beneficial trade opportunities.

DrSuhelAjaz Khan, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral trade between UT of J&K and Saudi Arabia. He acknowledged the rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit of Kashmir and expressed his admiration for the region's contribution towards the nation's economy. He observed that the unique and niche products of J&K have a lot of potential as far as the markets of Saudi Arabia are concerned.