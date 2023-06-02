Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets Kashmir’s business associations

Srinagar, June 2: India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, DrSuhelAjaz Khan, today had an extensive interactive session with industry and trade associations of Kashmir to discuss and plan strategies towards exploring business opportunities between the regions.
The session, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), was aimed at providing a platform to foster stronger economic ties and explore mutually beneficial trade opportunities.
DrSuhelAjaz Khan, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral trade between UT of J&K and Saudi Arabia. He acknowledged the rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit of Kashmir and expressed his admiration for the region's contribution towards the nation's economy. He observed that the unique and niche products of J&K have a lot of potential as far as the markets of Saudi Arabia are concerned.
Responding to issues and concerns raised by the participants, DrSuhelAjaz Khan praised the efforts of JKTPO in promoting trade and investment opportunities in Kashmir. He conveyed Embassy's commitment towards supporting such initiatives.
He assured the participants that the Indian government is continuously working hard towards creating a conducive business environment for all to flourish their businesses. He added that necessary support is being extended for trade and investment activities, especially for the export of GI-tagged products of Jammu & Kashmir. He assured to create of business linkages for the exporters of J&K, adding that efforts would be made to organise delegation visits, B2B meets, exhibitions, road shows and related events in Saudi Arabia.
"This interaction marks a significant milestone in strengthening economic ties between the two regions. It reflects the shared commitment towards exploring new avenues of cooperation and leveraging the vast potential for trade and investment", maintained the ambassador.
Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), Khalid Jahangir welcomed the Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, DrSuhelAjaz Khan, during a meet held in Srinagar, and appreciated the interest shown by him in reaching out to the Trade and Industry partners of Jammu and Kashmir.
He also gave an overview about the prevailing trade scenario with special reference to products having competitive advantage for export to Saudi Arabia.
KCCI discusses promotion of Kashmir crafts, tourism
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) held an interaction with the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, DrSuhelAjaz Khan at the office of Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO).
"The team brought the matter of holding market promotion exhibitions/ fairs /marts /road shows for marketing and promotion of Handicrafts, Carpets, Shawls, tourism, Direct Air connectivity between Kashmir and Saudia, export of horticulture," the statement said.
The team also sought Ambassador’s help in facilitating Buyer- Seller Meet/ Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet/ Buyer to Buyer Meet/ Inter Chamber consultations to enable local entrepreneurs/exporters to have market assess for Kashmir products which already have a presence in Saudi and Gulf Countries.
"The KCCI sought the Ambassador’s help in organising a Tourism FAM Tour from Saudi to showcase the incomparable natural beauty and landscape of Kashmir in order to attract tourists from that country," it said.
FCIK urges for diversification of India-KSA trade ties beyond oil
The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has underscored the need for diversification of bilateral trade ties between India and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia beyond the conventional field of oil in order to explore opportunities in other areas such as handicrafts, textiles, food processing, horticulture produce, sports goods, trout fish, organic vegetables and tourism.
The issue was raised by a delegation of FCIK during its interactive session with Indian Ambassador to KSA Dr. SuhailAijaz Khan at SanatGhar, Srinagar. The delegation of FCIK was led by ShahidKamili and included M.D Qureshi and AfaqQadiri.
The delegation told the Ambassador that given the fact that India and KSA were currently in the process of reinventing their economic strategy, Jammu and Kashmir offered varied products and services to help in balancing the trade between the two countries. India was currently at a disadvantageous position in the bilateral trade of 42.8 billion US dollars with exports of 8.76 billion dollars against imports of 34.1 billion dollars during the year 2021-22.
FCIK informed the Ambassador about the goods manufactured by local industrialists that had all the potential of exports to KSA.
PHDCCI Kashmir discusses business opportunities
A team of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir, led by chair Vicky Shaw recently had an interactive session with DrSuhelAjaz Khan, the Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
A statement said that they discussed the current state of Kashmir and explored opportunities for growth and development in sectors such as Golf Tourism, Carpet Export, Apples, Walnuts, Saffron, Handicraft Export, and Walnut Wood Carved Furniture.
Shaw seized the opportunity to extend an invitation to Dr Khan, urging him to become the Ambassador of Kashmir. He emphasized the region’s potential for investment and highlighted how it could lead to mutually beneficial growth for both India and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, he emphasized the rich potential of Kashmir’s handicraft industry and the exceptional craftsmanship of its artisans.