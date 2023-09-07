Indian aviation sector to grow 8-13% in FY24:ICRA

Chennai: Credit rating agency ICRA predicts the domestic air passenger traffic to grow at 8-13 per cent in FY24 to touch 150-155 million.

The agency maintained a Stable outlook on the Indian aviation industry amidst the continued recovery in domestic and international air passenger traffic in FY2024, and improved pricing power of the carriers.According to ICRA, it estimates growth in domestic air passenger traffic in FY2024 at 8-13 per cent, thus reaching 150-155 million, surpassing the pre-COVID levels of 141.2 million in FY2020.

During the five-month period in FY24, domestic air passenger traffic stood at 63.2 million, witnessing a YoY growth of 20% from 52.6 million in five month FY23, seven per cent higher than the pre-COVID levels of 58.9 million (5M FY2020), said ICRA.

Further, the international passenger traffic for Indian carriers surpassed the pre-COVID levels in FY23, although it trailed the peak levels of 25.9 million in FY19. It is expected to cross this level in the current fiscal, with an estimated 25-27 million passengers, ICRA said.

According to the rating agency, the industry witnessed better pricing power, as reflected in improved yields and thus the revenue per available seat kilometre – cost per available seat kilometre (RASK-CASK) spread of the airlines.