Indian edible oil industry body asks producers to cut prices

On Thursday, the industry body had a meeting with food and public distribution secretary Sanjeev Chopra to discuss the prevailing edible oil prices.

"The Department made a presentation stating that the international price of edible oils has sharply reduced in the last 3 to 4 months; however domestic prices have not sufficiently reduced in line with falling international markets and suggested to advise members to further reduce the price of Edible Oils to pass on the benefits to the consumers," the industry said.