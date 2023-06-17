Indian Engineers' Federation meet begins in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 17: The mid-term Indian Engineers' Federation Meeting, held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), inaugurated successfully, attracting delegates from engineering associations across the country.
The event, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Engineering and Graduates Association (JKCEGA), provided a platform to discuss various engineering developments in India and abroad. Additionally, General Secretary of the Indian Engineers' Federation (INDEF), emphasized the need for the implementation of an engineering commission in the country.
The meeting commenced with a warm welcome by the Er Nasir Amin, President of JKCEGA, who greeted the delegates from different parts of India. The event garnered attention as it was the first of its kind to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing the region's growing significance in the engineering community.