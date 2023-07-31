Indian equities end positively for 4th consecutive month

Nifty opened higher and gained momentum throughout the session to close with gains of 108 points at 19754 levels.

Broader market closed with gains of 1 per cent. All sectors ended in the green, except for FMCG and Healthcare. Metals, IT, Auto, oil & Gas, and Consumer Durables ended with gains of more than 1 per cent, he said.

Indian Equities ended positively for the fourth consecutive month with Nifty gaining 2.9 per cent on the back of a healthy Q1 earning season, a 6 per cent surplus in rainfall, and positive FIIs flow during the month, he said.