Indian stock indices touch fresh all-time highs

New Delhi, July 17: Indian stock indices extended their gains from the previous week started and traded on a firm note on Monday. The benchmark indices yet again touched fresh all-time highs.
Sensex and Nifty settled 0.8 per cent higher each at 66,589.93 points and 19,711.45 points. Sensex touched its all-time high of 66,656.21 points in early trade today. Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty bank, Nifty financial services, Nifty media, Nifty PSU bank, and Nifty private bank were the top gainers.
“The sharp surge in the banking index after a pause in the IT pack reaffirms our bullish view and we are eyeing Nifty to gradually inch towards a new milestone i.e. 20000 mark. Traders should maintain their focus on stock selection based on the sectoral trend and look for buying opportunities on dips,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking.