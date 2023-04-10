Indian stocks close steady; investors await March inflation data

Sensex and Nifty closed just about 15-25 points higher on Monday. “The release of inflation data in India and the US, along with the (US Fed) FOMC minutes, have now become crucial in determining the market trend,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

During the morning session, the stock indices were higher, though marginally, largely due to the pause in an interest rate hike by RBI and the latest inflow of foreign funds.