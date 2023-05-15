Indian stocks start fresh week on a firm note

New Delhi: Indian stock indices started the fresh week on a firm note with support from a range of fundamentals such as continued inflow of foreign funds, easing in inflation (both retail and wholesale), and global cues.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed Monday’s trade up 0.5 per cent each. Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors, ITC, Tech Mahindra, and Hindalco were the top five gainers, whereas Adani Enterprises, Cipla, BPCL, Grasim Industries, and Divis Labs were the top five losers. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have continued to remain net buyers in Indian stock markets for the third straight month after having sold two months on a trot in January and February, data from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) revealed. FPIs bought assets worth Rs 11,631 crore in Indian stock markets in April, according to NSDL data. In March, they bought assets worth about Rs 7,936 crore in Indian stock markets.

So far in May, they bought assets worth Rs 24,739 crore.