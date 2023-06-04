Indian Terrain unveils Flagship Store in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 4: Indian Terrain, a leading men’s high-street fashion brand, today announced the relaunch of its flagship store in the beautiful city of Srinagar. Located at the heart of the city, the brand-new store aims to offer customers a unique and immersive shopping experience while providing a diverse range of fashionable clothing options for fashion enthusiasts in the region. Set against a picturesque neighbourhood, the Srinagar store houses a range of jeans, jackets, and shirts. In addition, the store also has a dedicated section for its signature Boys Wear collection of shirts, t-shirts, and sweaters.
Commenting on the expansion, Charath Narasimhan, Managing Director - Indian Terrain said, "Srinagar is one of our important markets where we have numerous customers who value our brand and ensure that we are involved in all their special occasions. With this in mind, we aimed to provide our valuable customers with a more refined shopping experience by redesigning the store's architecture to exude luxury and finesse."