India's 8 core industries' June production up around 9%

New Delhi: Low base effect, along with easing of Covid 2.0 restrictions, boosted output of India's eight major industries during June 2021, on a year-on-year basis.

The Index of Eight Core Industries' (ICI) reading for last month showed an expansion of 8.9 per cent from a decline of 12.4 per cent in output during the same month of the last year.

Last year, the pandemic-triggered national lockdown (from late March 2020) during Q1FY21 had a massive impact on the economy, and it was only on June 1, 2020, that the partial unlock measures were implemented.

Unlike last year, the lockdown in 2021 was more regional in nature, and production and manufacturing by several industries were allowed this time around.