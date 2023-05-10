India’s economy showing resilience in post-pandemic world: PHDCCI

The analysis conducted by PHDCCI's Research Bureau said India has not only recovered from the pandemic years but also consistently grown more than 6 per cent on average in the post-pandemic years. Citing International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, PHDCCI noted India recovered significantly from (-) 5.8 per cent GDP growth in 2020 to 9.1 per cent in 2021 and 6.8 per cent in 2022 with a projected growth rate of 5.9 per cent in 2023.

The growth projections for 2023 to 2028 are also at the highest as compared with the top 10 leading economies, said Saket Dalmia, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.