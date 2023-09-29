India's fiscal deficit widens in April-August despite surge in tax collections

The fiscal deficit for April-August last year was Rs 5.42 lakh crore which was 32.6 per cent of the target of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for 2022-23.

The increase in the deficit was largely due to a sharp jump in capital expenditure on big ticket infrastructure such as highways and railway projects in the run-up to key assembly elections in some states which will be followed by the Lok Sabha polls early next year, according to analysts.

The increase in the fiscal deficit, which is the gap between the government’s expenditure and revenue, has taken place despite the surge in tax collections compared to last year.