India’s FY23 retail inflation rate projection raised to 5.7%

Accordingly, inflation projection for 2022-23 has been raised to 5.7 per cent from an earlier estimation of 4.5 per cent

In his policy statement post the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) bi-monthly meeting, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said: "Taking into account these factors and on the assumption of a normal monsoon in 2022 and average crude oil price (Indian basket) of $100 per barrel, inflation is now projected at 5.7 per cent in 2022-23, with Q1 at 6.3 per cent; Q2 at 5.8 per cent; Q3 at 5.4 per cent; and Q4 at 5.1 per cent."