India’s GDP to grow at 6% in FY24: Acuite

Chennai: India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be at 6 per cent in FY24, said credit rating agency Acuite Ratings and Research.

In its monthly commentary on the economy. Acuite said that despite the global macro economy remaining characterised by contradictions and financial system instability risks coming to the fore, the Indian economy continues to demonstrate strength and stability.

Most lead indicators at the start of 2023 continue to display resilience, with incremental data Feb-23/Mar-23 faring better than Jan-23.

"Acuite expects GDP growth to moderate but still remain healthy at 6.0 per cent in FY24," the report said.