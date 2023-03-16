India’s GDP to grow at 6% in FY24: CRISIL

Chennai: Terming the global environment as gloomier, credit rating agency CRISIL Ltd on Thursday forecast India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6 per cent for FY24 down from 7 per cent estima ated by the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) for FY23.

“A complex interplay of geo-political events, stubbornly high inflation, and sharp rate hikes to counter that, have turned the global environment gloomier,” CRISIL said.

On the domestic front, the peak impact of the rate hikes -- 250 basis points since May 2022, which has pushed interest rates above pre-Covid-19 levels -- will play out in fiscal 2024, the credit rating agency said.