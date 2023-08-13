India’s kharif crop planting area rises; paddy leading year-on-year

New Delhi: Farmers in India have sown kharif crops across 979.88 lakh hectares so far this year, as against 972.58 lakh hectares in the same period of last year, according to the latest data from the Agriculture Ministry.

On a yearly basis, the sowing is around 1 per cent higher. Commodity-wise, paddy sowing is at 328.22 lakh hectares, as against 312.80 lakh hectares same period last year. Notably, India in July amended the rice export norms by putting non-basmati white rice, a major export item, in the "prohibited" category.

For pulses, comprising arhar, urad, moong, and kulthi, among others, the sowing is, however, lower year-on-year. Agriculture ministry data showed the total pulses sowing so far this kharif is 113.07 lakh hectares, as against 122.77 lakh hectares last year.

Further, the sowing of oilseeds, which groundnut, soybean, sunflower, sesame, and others, too were marginally lower at 183.33 lakh hectares, as against 184.61 lakh hectares.