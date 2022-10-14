‘India’s power demand set to double by 2030’

New Delhi, Oct 14: India’s power demand is set to double by 2030, which will require capacity addition and this will entail huge capital investment, Minister for Power R.K. Singh said on Friday.
He also noted that to achieve energy transition towards green hydrogen, distribution companies or DISCOMS across the country will have to follow prudent and sustainable financial practices to ensure that they are viable.
Singh made these observations while inaugurating the state power ministers conference in Udaipur.
“Capital investments would also be required for modernising the power systems and promoting new technologies like green hydrogen, storage, offshore wind etc. to help India achieve its energy transition trajectory,” he said.