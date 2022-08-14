India's 'Warren Buffett' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Jhunjhunwala, India's best known stock investor, died early this morning due to a cardiac arrest, a source in his newly set up airline said.

A self-made trader, investor and businessman, he was also known as 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street. With an estimated net worth of around USD 5.8 billion, Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes' 2021 listing.

Son of an income tax officer, he is survived by his wife and three children.