IndusInd Bank inaugurates new branch

Srinagar Nov 14: IndusInd Bank inaugurated a new branch in Hari Singh High Street Srinagar taking the branch network strength to 17 in Kashmir and Ladakh region including 7 in Srinagar.
As per the statement, the branch was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole in presence of Vice President, Latif Ahmed Karnai along with Senior Bank officials.
On the occasion, Department Zonal Head Rajeev Sharma promised to extend full support to the region.
Dignitaries from the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and industries, local trade and police authorities among a gathering of esteemed customers including senior citizens and opinion makers of the catchment.
Commenting on the growing distribution network in Kashmir, Latif Ahmed Karnai said, “The new branch launch at HSHS today reaffirms the commitment of the bank towards customers in offering best-in-class services.”