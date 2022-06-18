Industrial associations seek measures to save existing units

Jammu, June 18: The heads of all associations related to industries and commerce after a long time came on a single platform on Saturday to initiate a decisive campaign to save the industrial units of Jammu region and demanded exemption from power tariff hike.
In this regard a joint meeting of heads of various industrial associations was held here today at the Chamber House in which Arun Gupta president CCI Jammu, Rajesh Jain chairman of Federation of Industries, Lalit Mahajan president Bari Brahmana Industries Association and Vijay Aggarwal president Association of Industries Samba participated.
Those present during the meeting discussed and deliberated at length two major issues being faced by the industries of Jammu region.