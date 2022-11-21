INDUSTRIAL LAND ALLOTMENT POLICY | FCIK urges Govt to cover Kashmir in Zone B category

Jamie said that the industrial policies and schemes launched by the central and state governments, particularly during the past three decades have miserably failed both in mitigating the growing problems of existing enterprises or attracting prospective investments in the sector.

“The important incentives which have been excluded from the current industrial policy of 2021 which was acting as Cost equalizing measures and stimulus are Price preference, Purchase Preference, Cost of tender document, earnest money and security deposit, freight subsidy, Income Tax holiday and Tax remission as in previous VAT regime.”

He said the earlier Industrial policies had led to inequalities in industrial development across 22 districts of the erstwhile state as whatever new investment as an outcome of this package was made only in 3 districts of Jammu leaving 19 other districts high and dry and accordingly majority of incentives were disbursed in 3 districts of Jammu.

“FCIK has observed shortfalls in the policies which may act as severe impediments to meeting the target if these shortfalls were not addressed well in time. One of the issues is declaring Kashmir in Zone A and B.”

FCIK demands that the government should keep the constraints that the industrial community in Kashmir valley is facing while declaring the zones and without disparity whole valley should be declared as Zone B.